ROH Women's World Title Match And More Announced For 12/26 AEW Dark: Elevation

The Boxing Day edition of "AEW Dark: Elevation" should live up to the holiday's name, as several performers will throw some fists in pursuit of glory. The event was taped in San Antonia, Texas, before the recent "AEW Rampage: Holiday Bash" episode.

According to AEW's official Twitter account, Athena will defend the ROH Women's World Championship against Kiera Hogan. Athena defeated Mercedez Martinez to win the title at ROH Final Battle earlier this month, while Kiera Hogan is looking to establish herself as a singles competitor after being booted out of The Baddies faction by Jade Cargill a few weeks ago.

However, they aren't the only women who'll be in action on the show. Julia Hart is set to take on Promise Braxton, while The Bunny will face Madison Rayne in singles competition. Elsewhere, Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose will take on Leva Bates and Karizma, and Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale will team up against Vertvixen and Madi Wrenkowski.

On the men's side of the roster, Frankie Kazarian will compete against Konosuke Takeshita. The latter has impressed AEW fans throughout 2022, and now that he's officially a full-time roster member, he'll be looking to add an impressive victory to his record. Finally, Blake Christian will go up against Dralistico. The latter is a recent addition to the AEW and Ring of Honor set-up, appearing a couple of times to assist Rush and the La Faccion Ingobernable. However, it remains to be seen how long the luchador will stick around.