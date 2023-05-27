Taya Valkyrie Reveals Details Of How Her AEW Arrival Was Kept Secret

After weeks of speculation, Taya Valkyrie finally made her AEW debut on the March 15 episode of "AEW Dynamite." Following Jade Cargill's quick victory over Nicole Matthews, Valkyrie rush down to the ring to confront the TBS Champion and later laid out her ally, Leila Grey.

Valkyrie's surprise appearance prompted a warm reception from the live audience in Winnipeg, although "La Wera Loca" admits she was a little nervous heading into her debut. During an appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," Valkyrie revealed more details of her AEW arrival and how she snuck into the venue under the radar.

"I flew in and was actually flying on the same flight as a bunch of people coming from LA like The [Young] Bucks and everybody. And as soon as we got to the Winnipeg airport to get off the plane, I had to put a hat on, I put a mask on, and tried to cover myself up because as soon as I walked off, like down the escalator, there are fans everywhere. I don't exactly blend in, so I had to really cover up," Valkyrie explained.

Upon her exit from the airport, Valkyrie was then taken to a separate hotel away from where the rest of the AEW were staying. A car later picked her up and led her to a "secret backdoor" at the Canada Life Centre where "Dynamite" was being held.

Valkyrie mentioned that some of her friends were previously informed of her arrival, but for the most part, she enjoyed keeping it a secret.

