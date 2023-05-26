Tony Khan Recalls Attending Chris Jericho Vs. Sabu Match, Excited For Sabu In AEW

ECW legend Sabu debuted in All Elite Wrestling during Wednesday night's broadcast of "AEW Dynamite." The two-time ECW World Heavyweight Champion sided with Adam Cole and Roderick Strong in their feud against the Jericho Appreciation Society. Cole will now have Sabu in his corner when he takes on Chris Jericho in an unsanctioned match at Double or Nothing this weekend. AEW CEO Tony Khan spoke about Sabu's surprise appearance on the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast.

"Well, I think Sabu can do just about anything he puts his mind to," Khan said. "I think this is really special. It's great to have Sabu involved. I'm very excited about it. I am one of the few people who was there the only time Chris Jericho and Sabu ever locked up, and it was in Pennsylvania in 1996. I was 13 years old, and I'm very glad that I'll be here again in Las Vegas, now, over 25 years later — well over 25 years later — to see Chris Jericho and Sabu face-to-face again on pay-per-view."

The event Khan mentioned was ECW's August 2, 1996, show at the Lulu Temple in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania — Sabu defeated Chris Jericho in the main event. Also on that card, former WWE Champion Rob Van Dam emerged victorious against the late Hack Meyers, while The Sandman and Too Cold Scorpio overcame Johnny Smith and Stevie Richards during Sandman's long-term feud with Raven. Khan — who is a longtime ECW fan — was also in attendance for Jericho's last original ECW match in 1996.

