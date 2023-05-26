WWE Announces Four Undertaker One-Man Shows

The UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW is headed to the United Kingdom this summer. WWE has announced that The Undertaker's intimate one-man speaking show will visit four cities this July around the Money in the Bank premium live event.

The first event will take place prior to Money in the Bank at Indigo at The O2 in London on Saturday, July 1, the second show will be held the following day at The Civic at The Halls in Wolverhampton, the third show is penciled in for July 3 at the Albert Hall in Manchester, and the final stop will be at the O2 Academy in Glasgow on July 4. The presale will begin next Wednesday, with the remaining tickets going on general sale two days later.

Nashville, Philadelphia, Boston, San Antonio, Montreal, Las Vegas, and Los Angeles have so far hosted the WWE Hall of Famer's speaking show in North America. The special event debuted across the pond last September in Cardiff, Wales, which coincided with WWE's Clash at the Castle premium live event. The UNDERTAKER 1 deadMAN SHOW sees The Undertaker — who retired from the ring in November 2020 — discuss his legendary career while answering questions from fans in attendance. Those with VIP tickets are able to meet "The Phenom" and have a premium seat.

WWE will be presenting this year's Money in the Bank premium live event on July 1 from The O2 Arena in London, England. Additionally, "WWE SmackDown" will be taking place at the same venue the previous night — the broadcast will be airing live at primetime in the United Kingdom for the first time ever.