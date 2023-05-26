Former WWE Star Alicia Fox Open To In-Ring Return

WWE may have said that Alicia Fox was done wrestling, but Fox herself never said that.

"MuscleManMalcolm" recently interviewed former WWE star Melina at a convention when Alicia Fox walked up to hug her. As the two reconnected, Fox asked Melina where they were going to go to break down the "forbidden door." Melina noted that she's not really wrestling right now as she's received offers for one-offs, but would rather tell a story. Fox then revealed that she's going to hit up Booker T to start training again, which surprised Melina because she thought Fox was retired.

"I never said that," Fox stated. "The machine said that. Girl, this appearance has been eye-opening. I didn't put my face on that alumni [section]. I never said that. My bags are still packed. I'm pissed about it. So this is what I'm thinking, so I'm talking to Booker and Sharmell, and then I'll go do that. Then, we'll go knock on [Trinity's] house and then Sasha's house."

Melina responded by saying if that's her plan, then she would be on board to end her career with that. The two embraced again before Fox parted. Melina was pumped up following their conversation and pondered the possibility of eras colliding if she and Fox are able to work with Trinity and Mercedes Moné.

Fox recently became a free agent after working with WWE since 2006. She hasn't competed full time since 2019, which was the same year her profile on WWE.com was moved to the alumni section. Despite that, she did take part in the 2021 and 2022 women's Royal Rumble matches.

