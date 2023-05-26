WWE SmackDown Preview (5/26): KO Show With Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa, AJ Styles Vs. Karrion Kross, More

This evening's taped episode of "WWE SmackDown" will be the go-home show for the Night of Champions premium live event. Tonight's broadcast will see Kevin Owens welcome Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa to "The KO Show." Owens and Sami Zayn are set to defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship against The Bloodline's Reigns and Sikoa tomorrow in Saudi Arabia. "The Tribal Chief" announced the tag title clash last week on "SmackDown" after becoming frustrated with The Usos.

Tonight's in-ring action will see The O.C.'s AJ Styles battle Karrion Kross in singles action. Scarlett recently pulled out Styles' tarot card, and now Kross set his sights on the former WWE Champion. Styles faces Kross ahead of his WWE World Heavyweight Championship match with Seth "Freakin" Rollins at Night of Champions. Elsewhere, current WWE United States Champion Austin Theory will go one-on-one with Sheamus. Seven nights ago, "The Celtic Warrior" interrupted Theory's promo in the middle of the ring and delivered a Brogue Kick.

And lastly, Raquel Rodriguez and Shotzi will take on Damage CTRL's Bayley and IYO SKY. The two teams collide ahead of the vacant WWE Women's Tag Team Championship four-way match on "WWE Raw" this coming Monday. Rodriguez was forced to relinquish the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship due to Liv Morgan being ruled out of action through injury. The former "WWE NXT" Women's Champion opted to choose Shotzi as her new tag team partner earlier this week as she looks to immediately recapture the gold.