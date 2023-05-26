Cody Rhodes' Wife Brandi Tries To Silence Those Critical Of His WWE Return

During WWE's Night of Champions media event on Friday, Cody Rhodes was the first WWE superstar to appear after Triple H and was met by a vocal crowd singing every word to his theme song, "Kingdom," by Downstait. After the clip was posted to WWE's Twitter account, Cody's wife Brandi chimed in with an interesting comment directed at those who still question why he left AEW to return to WWE.

Brandi tweeted, "And some people still say he should have stayed where he was...maybe we should let that one go for now," followed by three starry-eyed emojis.

In what was just one of 2022's major wrestling stories, Cody and Brandi announced that February that they were leaving AEW following the expiration of their three-year contracts. In April, Rhodes officially returned to WWE as a surprise opponent for Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38. Rhodes quickly made it known that he came back to pursue that which alluded him and his father — a WWE world championship. After a major injury setback, Rhodes received his first shot at the gold in the main event of WrestleMania 39, however he was ultimately defeated by Roman Reigns. "The American Nightmare" is still in the midst of finishing his story as WWE fans worldwide continue to back him.

During his time in AEW, Rhodes was able to become a three-time TNT Champion. He only received one shot at the AEW World Championship, and that was during the promotion's first year. At Full Gear 2019, Rhodes came up short to then-champion Chris Jericho with the stipulation being that Rhodes couldn't challenge for the AEW World title ever again if he lost.