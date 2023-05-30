Jim Ross Talks Brian Pillman Not Being Able To Catch A Break During WWE Run

"He couldn't catch a break [in WWE]," Ross lamented. "That [accident] added to his consternation, attitude and stress. I really wish we could have [seen] a healthy Brian Pillman for an extended length of time, so we could have really seen what he was like. It just wasn't meant to be." According to Ross, Pillman felt "insulted" when WWE offered him a job as a permanent announcer, as the wrestler believed he could "work through any pain" and still be a star on television.

"He never lost his confidence, but he was also becoming more dependent on pain medicines to try and get around — and even just to walk," Ross stressed. "All the damage the [car] wreck had done was really daunting. But, he kept fighting, that's what was amazing about him. He wouldn't say, 'I quit' or 'I can't do it anymore' no matter what." If Ross could turn back time, he would try to convince Pillman to emulate the likes of Jesse Ventura and Bobby Heenan in the form of a heel announcer.

"When I suggested that, he got angry," Ross recalled. "The writing was on the wall — people just didn't believe he was healthy enough to pull this off in the ring. He had all the tools needed, but if Brian wasn't wrestling, Brian wasn't happy." In conclusion, Ross gave insight into McMahon's mindset about Pillman's deteriorating health, suggesting that McMahon felt he was sold a bill of goods that didn't pan out. "I wouldn't say he was frustrated, but it was heading in that direction," Ross said. "He was like, 'It doesn't look like this is going to pan out.' But the more [we] talked about it, the more Brian tried to make it happen. He was in so much pain just to get around — it was sad."

