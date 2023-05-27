Tyler Breeze To Return To The Ring For First Match Since 2021

Tyler Breeze is returning to the ring after two years. Prestige Wrestling announced on Saturday that Breeze will be making his Prestige debut at Roseland 6 on September 1. His opponent has yet to be announced.

The last time Breeze stepped in the ring was on the June 15, 2021, edition of "WWE NXT," where he and former WWE Superstar Fandango defeated Imperium's Ludwig Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci. One of his last matches on the main roster was on the October 15, 2018 edition of "WWE Raw," where he lost to Bobby Lashley. He was also part of the 2019 Survivor Series kickoff show and the WrestleMania 35 kickoff show.

WWE released Breeze on June 25, 2021, after he had been with the promotion since 2010. During his in-ring WWE career, he held the "NXT" Tag Titles. While fans haven't seen him in a ring, he has been active on Xavier Woods' YouTube channel "UpUpDownDown," and he made an appearance backstage at WrestleMania 39 with Woods and other members of the channel. Breeze and AEW star Shawn Spears also run their own wrestling school called Flatbacks.

Also announced for the independent event are the Motor City Machine Guns will be in action, while Midnight Heat will be defending the Prestige Tag Team Titles against C4. The September event will be taking place in Portland, Oregon. Prestige Wrestling's next event is on June 18, some of the matches include Taya Valkyrie versus Killer Kelly, Roderick Strong versus Kevin Blackwood, and Nick Wayne will be facing Lio Rush.