Sammy Guevara Says He's Living His Dream Ahead Of AEW Double Or Nothing

Sammy Guevara will challenge for MJF's AEW World Championship at tonight's Double or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas, Nevada. However, before he laces up his boots and tries to overcome MJF, Darby Allin, and Jungle Boy in a fatal four-way match, the AEW star has taken a moment to reflect on his wrestling journey thus far.

"From making cardboard belts, to flipping burgers, to everything in between to get here. It's a wild life and I struggle to find the right words to describe this feeling I have today," Guevara wrote on Twitter. "It sometimes doesn't feel real, and sometimes I feel that I don't deserve it."

Afterward, Guevara claimed that he's worked hard to be where he is today, even though he often felt like quitting along the way. Fortunately, he persevered through the difficult times and continued to pursue his goals, and it's finally paid off for the AEW star. "Dreams come true and tonight I'm living my dream. Thank you all who have helped me get here and I also wanna say thank you to myself. A lot of days I wanted to give up & quit," he added.

Guevara concluded by saying that he believes the universe doesn't present hurdles that can't be beaten. With that in mind, he hopes to make his former self proud when he steps into the ring at Double or Nothing to compete for the big one. However, it remains to be seen if he has what it takes to become the new AEW World Champion.