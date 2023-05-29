Konosuke Takeshita Says He's 'Reborn' Following Betrayal Of The Elite At AEW Double Or Nothing

Konsuke Takeshita is celebrating his birthday with a new crop of friends.

Takeshita took to Twitter to say that he felt "Reborn" following his betrayal of The Elite. Takeshita helped the Blackpool Combat Club celebrate over beating The Elite in an Anarchy In The Arena Match in the main event of AEW Double or Nothing, aligning himself with the villainous Don Callis and The BCC. Takeshita superkicked Kenny Omega, opening up the former AEW World Champion to his eventual pinfall loss to Wheeler Yuta in the violent, show-closing brawl.

Takeshita's betrayal comes not long after he helped the Elite fend off the Blackpool Combat Club during an assault last month. Omega even teamed with Takeshita in a tag team victory over The Butcher & The Blade, with Don Callis in their corner during the bout.

Callis betrayed The Elite after Omega's steel cage match against BCC's Jon Moxley. Callis stabbed Omega in the head with a screwdriver and then stabbed him in the heart by apparently taking the loyalty of Takeshita as well. Takeshita made his feelings clear on Twitter, saying "THE ELITE WAS THE BEST," implying that he now feels his Blackpool Combat Club compatriots are the best.

Takeshita made his AEW debut in April 2021, then shot to stardom when he returned to the company in 2022, becoming a well-liked babyface in the eyes of the fans, as well as by the United States cinnamon roll franchise Cinnabon, who soon sponsored the former DDT Wrestling KO-D Openweight Champion.