Konosuke Takeshita Joins The Blackpool Combat Club, Helps Group Defeat The Elite

In a shocking turn of events, Konosuke Takeshita helped The Blackpool Combat Club defeat The Elite in the Anarchy in the Arena Match at Sunday's Double or Nothing. Towards the closing stages of the chaotic bout, Kenny Omega and Hangman Page combined for some tandem offense to take out Bryan Danielson, following which Omega prepared to finish off Wheeler Yuta with the One Winged Angel. Just then, Don Callis crept up from behind, but before Omega could retaliate against his former manager, a person in a black hoodie and face mask attacked Omega with a vicious flying knee. The interference allowed Yuta to strike Omega with the screwdriver to secure the pinfall victory for BCC.

After the match, the mystery person unveiled himself to be Takeshita, much to the delight of his new manager, Callis. Thereafter, BCC continued to pile on Omega with a belt before standing tall as the show went off the air. Interestingly, BCC did not embrace Takeshita as a member, meaning he might be viewed as a mercenary or hired gun by the group.

It was only a month ago when Takeshita helped The Elite from a beatdown at the hands of BCC. Subsequently, on the April 26 "AEW Dynamite," Takeshita and Omega teamed up for a victory against The Butcher and The Blade with Callis firmly in their corner. In the weeks leading up to Takeshita and Omega's alliance, Callis had actively recruited the young Japanese wrestler to be a part of The Elite. Obviously, all that changed when Callis turned on Omega earlier this month.

After Sunday's pay-per-view went off the air, Takeshita wrote "THE ELITE WAS THE BEST" on Twitter, suggesting that he'd rather be at war with Omega, Page and The Young Bucks than align himself with the AEW originals.