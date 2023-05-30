Trent Seven Talks Working For AEW, Being Emotional For The Talent

Former "WWE NXT" Tag Team Champion Trent Seven made two appearances for All Elite Wrestling late last year, first challenging Orange Cassidy for the AEW All-Atlantic Championship — now the AEW International Championship — on "AEW Rampage," before teaming up with The Butcher, The Blade, and Kip Sabian against Cassidy, Dustin Rhodes, Chuck Taylor, and Trent Beretta the following week. Seven discussed working for Tony Khan's promotion during a recent interview with the "Touch Grass Wrestling" podcast.

"It's a weird one. It was very, very quick. It happened almost overnight, the whole thing," Seven said. "... I've been very lucky to have met some wonderful people like Adam Cole. And obviously, I had my own company, [an] indie fed in the UK, as well. Pretty much the whole roster has either lived in my house, or I've wrestled them, or I've bought them a flight, or, do you know what I mean? Put them up in a hotel. It just pays back. So when I walked into that locker room, it must have been like 40 people who have either lived in my house, or you know? And I was like, 'F**k.' And I was so [emotional]. Not for me, for them."

Since appearing for AEW, Seven — who was released by WWE in August 2022 after "NXT UK" went on hiatus to make way for a new "NXT Europe" brand – has continued performing on the independent circuit. His most recent match came on May 27, where he defeated JP Simms in a singles bout at Ultimate Championship Wrestling's Anniversary Show in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. The former Moustache Mountain member has performed for various promotions this year, including Over The Top Wrestling, Revolution Pro, and ATTACK! Pro Wrestling.

