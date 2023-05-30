Sami Zayn Sums Up His WWE Night Of Champions Experience In One Word

Sami Zayn headed to Saudi Arabia with WWE for the first time since 2014 for Night of Champions. The former "Honorary Uce" opted to participate in the event following the resumption of diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and Syria — Zayn is of Syrian descent. At Saturday's premium live event, Zayn and Owens defeated Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa to retain the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The 38-year-old, who wore a thobe — a traditional Arabian garb — to the ring and did his own introduction in Arabic, has described appearing at Night of Champions as "special" on social media. Zayn also posted a 25-second clip of his entrance from the event with his post.

The last time Zayn made his entrance in Saudi Arabia was at The Green Halls Stadium in Riyadh on April 19, 2014, where he went on to defeat Heath Slater in singles action. Since then, Zayn has not appeared at WWE's Saudi events because of the Kingdom's strained relationship with Syria. Diplomatic ties between the two nations resumed earlier this month. WWE announced that Zayn and his longtime friend Owens would defend the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship in Saudi Arabia just days after that news was announced.

After arriving in Saudi for the first time in over nine years, Zayn celebrated completing Umrah, which is an Islamic pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca that can be undertaken at any stage throughout the year. Zayn said on social media that completing Umrah was now at the "top" of his list out of all of the things he's experienced around the world while being a professional wrestler.