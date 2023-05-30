WWE Files Updated Response To Dismiss MLW Lawsuit

WWE has filed an updated response to dismiss Major League Wrestling's amended antitrust lawsuit. According to a 20-page document filed by the Stamford-based promotion on Monday, "MLW's opposition to WWE's motion to dismiss...is without foundation in truth and is contradicted by its own allegations."

Court Bauer's promotion has claimed that WWE tampered with their business dealings and cost them potential television rights fees and exposure. WWE also cited All Elite Wrestling and Women of Wrestling in their response, pointing out that those two wrestling organizations negotiated substantial media rights fees, as well as MLW recently announcing "multiple new" agreements with FITE. They said, "It is no surprise that MLW's antitrust claims are inherently doomed."

MLW initially filed a complaint against WWE in January 2022. The company claimed that WWE derailed its deal with FOX-owned streaming service Tubi. They say former WWE executive Stephanie McMahon was personally involved in having their agreement axed. FOX is the current home of "WWE SmackDown." Furthermore, MLW believes WWE disrupted their relationship with VICE TV. WWE's executive chairman Vince McMahon allegedly ordered VICE to stop airing MLW content. Court Bauer's company says WWE affected other promotions with their practices.

A judge dismissed MLW's lawsuit earlier this year, with the promotion being granted 21 days to amend their complaint. WWE filed a motion to dismiss in April following MLW's adjusted filing — MLW responded shortly after. The hearing regarding WWE's motion to dismiss is set for June 15 after initially being penciled in for July 20.