WWE Breaks YouTube Milestone Amid Successful Night Of Champions

WWE held their Night of Champions premium live event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, over the weekend, and all signs are pointing to it being a major success. PWInsider reports WWE is extremely happy with how the event went and that they set a new record for merchandise sales in the Kingdom. Additionally, Night of Champions garnered the highest viewership of any event in Saudi Arabia to date. It was up 18% from WWE Crown Jewel last November, which was headlined by Logan Paul vs. Roman Reigns. Triple H had previously noted that Night of Champions was the fastest selling event in Saudi Arabia as well.

It also helped WWE surpass 95 million subscribers on YouTube, which places them way above any other sports league. In comparison, NBA has 20.6 million, UFC has 16.1 million, NFL has 11.2 million, and MLB has 4.36 million. In the wrestling realm, Impact Wrestling has 4.63 million subscribers, while AEW has 3.65 million.

As of this writing, WWE's most-viewed YouTube video from the event has over 3 million hits, which is the clip of Jimmy Uso kicking Roman Reigns during the WWE Tag Team Championship main event. That match saw Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens retain their gold by defeating Reigns and Solo Sikoa. Elsewhere on the card, Seth Rollins defeated AJ Styles to win the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship, while Asuka resorted to dirty tactics to pin Bianca Belair to end her record-breaking "Raw" Women's Championship reign. Additionally, Trish Stratus won her first singles match since 2006 when she pinned Becky Lynch after an assist from Zoey Stark.