Impact Wrestling Announces Partnership With Animate! Columbus For Ohio Events

Impact Wrestling is partnering with Animate! Columbus for events coming up during the second weekend of June.

Starting on Friday, June 9, Impact will present Against All Odds from the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus. Then on Saturday, prior to the company's television tapings, several top Impact stars will appear for meet and greet sessions at GalaxyCon's Animate! Columbus convention at the Greater Columbus Convention Center.

At 10 a.m., Impact World Champion Steve Maclin, Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, Eddie Edwards, and Heath will appear. At 11 a.m., it will be X-Division Champion Trey Miguel, Brian Myers, Frankie Kazarian, and Courtney Rush. At noon, it will be Nick Aldis, Mickie James, Killer Kelly, and Sami Callihan. And then at 1 p.m., PCO, Santino Marella, Joe Hendry, and Motor City Machine Guns will participate. Then after Saturday's TV tapings, a late night party will be held at the convention center, which will include a drag show, a burlesque show, and more.

"We're excited to partner with Animate! Columbus and know that the fans attending both events will be the big winners," said Impact Wrestling president Scott D'Amore. Animate! Columbus vice president of marketing Michael Vendette also commented by stating, "Professional wrestling has been a part of our company in one way or another since its inception and we are thrilled to be working alongside Impact Wrestling to give the fans two unique entertainment experiences in one night."

As of this writing, the only match confirmed for Against All Odds is Alex Shelley challenging Steve Maclin for the Impact World Championship. Shelley earned the title shot by winning a six-way contender's match at Under Siege on May 26.