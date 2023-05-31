Tony Schiavone Reveals When His AEW Contract Expires, Indicates He Won't Go To WWE

On a recent episode of the "What Happened When" podcast, host Conrad Thompson joked that Tony Schiavone had secured a "lifetime contract" from AEW CEO Tony Khan, and was set to be rewarded for being with the promotion from the onset. In response, Schiavone was quick to point out that his AEW contract expires in April 2024.

"That's a f—ing lie unless my life ends by April next year," Schiavone said. "There is no guarantee that they're going to re-sign me. That's how I approach life: no guarantees. Klondike Bill told me one time, 'The job is a day-to-day thing, Tony.' That's how I approach my life."

Schiavone — who briefly worked for WWE in 1989 and 1990 — does not foresee a situation where he would return to WWE, even if he were to be offered a lucrative deal by the Stamford-based promotion.

"No, it's well-established here at the Schiavone household that, Lois Schiavone has said if I even think about going to the WWE, she'll divorce me!"

While Schiavone did not elaborate on the reason for his wife opposing a potential jump to WWE, one can assume it boils down to the taxing schedule that comes with being a WWE announcer. In previous interviews, Schiavone spoke highly of his brief WWE tenure, going as far as to say that his stint with the WWE was his "best year in pro wrestling" and that he developed a good relationship with Vince McMahon.

With AEW set to launch "AEW Collision" on Saturday, June 17, it remains to be seen if Schiavone would be a part of the broadcast team. The veteran announcer is currently the color commentator for "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage" and also hosts the YouTube preview show "Control Center" on a weekly basis.