Photos: NWA Unveils Women's TV Championship Title Belt

Nearly two months after crowning the first champion, NWA is set to officially unveil the NWA World Women's Television Championship belt at this weekend's NWA Crockett Cup events in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. PWInsider was the first to provide fans with a look at the silver title.

First look photos of the new #NWA Women's TV Championship Title Belt that will be presented to @KenziePaige_1 at the upcoming 2023 NWA Crockett Cup special two-night event ... #WrestlingCommunity pic.twitter.com/fonUEUkQeN — Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) May 30, 2023

WWE Hall of Famer Madusa announced in June 2022 that NWA was going to introduce a women's TV title, but the tournament to crown the inaugural champion didn't start until this past February. Eight competitors took part as Kenzie Paige, Ashley D'Amboise, Taya Valkyrie, and Max The Impaler all advanced to the semi-finals that took in March.

Throughout episodes of "NWA Powerrr," Paige beat D'Amboise, and Impaler defeated Valkyrie to set up the finals match for the NWA 312 pay-per-view in Chicago in April. After an eight-minute battle, Paige emerged victorious over Impaler to become the inaugural champion. Since then, she's carried around a trophy instead of the forthcoming title belt.

The women's TV title is operating under the same "Lucky 7" rules as the men's title. This means that after the champion has successfully defended the title seven times, they can "cash in" for a world title shot. So far, Paige has defended her title twice on "NWA Powerrr" and is set to defend again against an unknown opponent on Sunday, June 4, during Night 2 of NWA's Crockett Cup pay-per-view.

Elsewhere in the women's division, Kamille will defend her NWA World Women's Championship against Natalia Markova on Night 2. But on Night 1, TV champ Paige will team with Ella Envy, Kylie Paige, and Roxy to take on La Rosa Negra, Samantha Starr, Madi Wrenkowski, and Missa Kate in a Hardcore Team War match.