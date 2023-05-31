Eric Bischoff Believes AEW Collision Won't Work

"AEW Collision" is set to debut on June 17 at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois. The new Saturday night show will become All Elite Wrestling's third show of the week along with "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage." WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff believes it may be too much for AEW CEO Tony Khan, reflecting on World Championship Wrestling introducing "WCW Thunder" in the late 1990s during his tenure as an executive with the promotion.

"I hope for them [it] works out," Bischoff said on the "83 Weeks" podcast. "My experience has been that it won't. I haven't seen anything that suggests otherwise out of that organization. But one of the reasons I feel as strongly as I did is because of 'Thunder,' because of the issues, some of which I created for myself. I know what it's like to not have creative resources ... We didn't have a well-oiled creative machine that allows say, 'Okay. We've got another two hours,' which is almost like a pay-per-view every week in terms of what goes into figuring out how to pull it off and actually executing it. Just from a physical perspective, I mean putting on live shows and all that, it's a lot."

"Thunder" debuted on January 8, 1998, and lasted until March 21, 2001, just days before Vince McMahon announced WWE had acquired WCW. Bischoff was said to have been against the idea of WCW introducing a new weekly two-hour show to join "WCW Nitro" on the weekly calendar but eventually agreed to make it work with the resources he had. The show switched from Thursdays to Wednesdays in 2000 following the introduction of "WWE SmackDown" in 1999.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "83 Weeks" with an H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.