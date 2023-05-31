Tony Khan 'Still Looking For The Right Solution' For AEW Streaming Deal

For most of AEW's existence, a point of frustration for fans of the promotion in its core American market is that there's no official way to watch the vast majority of the company's back catalog. In most of the world, there's the AEW Plus subscription on FITE TV, which includes commercial-free live broadcasts (and the same time as U.S. premiere broadcasts of tape shows) of every weekly TV show as well as the full archive of those shows, but officially speaking, it's not available in the U.S. Some non-American partners, like TSN in Canada, have full archives, but the TBS and TNT apps in the U.S. only go back about eight weeks. So if you live in the U.S. and want to watch, for example, the Grand Slam shows or the Adam Page versus Bryan Danielson trilogy, there's no official way to do so.

On Wednesday, Variety published a new interview with AEW President Tony Khan that dealt primarily with domestic streaming rights, but if he has any specific plans, he kept them close to the vest.

"Domestically we're still looking for the right solution, and it's a very exciting time for us because the streaming business continues to grow here domestically and frankly the value of AEW events continues to grow," he said.