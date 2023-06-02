Barry Horowitz Blasts Ultimate Warrior: 'When [His] Music Stops, So Does The Match'

Former WWE star Barry Horowitz didn't hold back when he was asked how he felt about The Ultimate Warrior recently.

In a new interview with Steve Fall on "The Ten Count" podcast, the retired pro wrestler let loose on the late Hall of Famer, slamming him for being an underqualified wrestler who got by on his looks and presentation. "Basically when the Warrior's music stops, so does the match. It's time to go back through the curtain, back home," Horowitz said. "And I'm calling it like it is. I don't like to knock the people that are passed."

Horowitz wrestled Warrior 17 times in the late '80s, losing every single match to the rising star. In his prime, Warrior was one of the most popular pro wrestlers on the planet but also became one of the most divisive backstage. His clashes with other wrestlers and WWE Chairman Vince McMahon ultimately led to Warrior getting fired from the company, shortly after he was positioned to be WWE's top star.

"I think he disrespected the wrestling business and he was a smartened-up bodybuilder," Horowitz said. "And I've seen bodybuilders. Well, maybe you need to do more. I don't know, because I think back in the day, in his prime, Batista blew him away with his ability, his ring entrance, and his look."

Warrior died in 2014, days after he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame after years of friction with his former company. He headlined WrestleMania VI against Hulk Hogan, winning the WWF Championship, and he also held the WWF Intercontinental Championship twice throughout his up-and-down career.