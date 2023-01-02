A Ravaged Warrior's Defeat: Looking Back At Ultimate Warrior's Failed WWE Return In 1996

One of WWE's most recognizable characters was the neon-clad, high-energy Ultimate Warrior, who rose to prominence in the WWF in the late '80s and into the early '90s. However, according to The Sportster, several questionable choices and tumultuous relationships with top wrestling executives, like former WWE CEO Vince McMahon, bred controversy throughout his career. Warrior first left the company in November 1992, with claims that McMahon released him due to his admitted steroid use and the crackdown on steroids in sports entertainment during that time. However, in the documentary "Warrior: The Ultimate Legend," McMahon asserted the release was due to Warrior experimenting with growth hormones. Whatever the reason, a plan to put the title back on Warrior was scrapped and he was released from the company until 1996.

His second wave in WWF came when the company needed star power due to the numerous top talent out with injury or signing with rival WCW, such as Kevin Nash and Scott Hall. But whatever high hopes Warrior and McMahon had for the return didn't last long. His first match back was against a young, up-and-coming Triple H, better known at that point as Hunter Hearst Helmsley. Helmsley wasn't at the level he is today, but he was presented strongly with few blemishes on his record. When he and Warrior battled at WrestleMania 12, Helmsley got a flurry of offense in before losing in under two minutes. Bruce Prichard later revealed on his "Something To Wrestle" podcast that Warrior changed the match, and it was not positively received backstage.