Bill DeMott Says Roman Reigns Never Complained During His Time In WWE Developmental

Former "WWE FCW" and "WWE NXT" trainer Bill DeMott has praised Roman Reigns' work ethic and commitment during his early years in the business.

DeMott, who was a trainer during Reigns' run with "FCW" and "NXT," spoke highly of the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion in his recent appearance on the "Developmentally Speaking" podcast. He claims he never knew that Reigns was a member of the Anoa'i family when he saw him for the first time but was impressed with "The Tribal Chief's" look.

"When I walked in, I didn't even know who he was. I didn't know he was part of the Samoans, who I've worked with my whole career. Didn't know he was one of the sons, but you knew when you walked in the room ... geez. I don't know if he's any good, but he looks the part."

The former WWE trainer stated that Reigns never complained about his schedule during his time in developmental, and put in the hard yards to become the star that he is now.

"I'll say this — not because of who he is now, because of who he is then — never heard one time him come in and publicly bi**h about his schedule."

DeMott explained that the stars that are successful now stayed the course during their time in developmental, even when things were frustrating at times.

After signing with WWE in 2010, Reigns spent two years in the company's developmental territories — "FCW" and "NXT" — before being called up to the main roster as part of The Shield in 2012. Reigns didn't have any pro wrestling experience when he signed with WWE, but both his father, Sika, and brother, Rosey, were wrestlers, and part of the famed Anoa'i family which has comprised numerous big-name stars in the pro wrestling business.