Road Dogg Admits He Was Jealous Of The Rock In The Past

WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events Brian "Road Dogg" James will be the first to tell you that he wasn't always the easiest person to be around. On a recent episode of "Oh...You Didn't Know," he spoke at length about his backstage relationship — or lack thereof — with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. This came at a time when James was struggling mightily with substance abuse while The Rock was on the rise. Ultimately, this combination made for a whole lot of jealousy.

"I was so angry with him personally," he said. "I was just so jealous of him...And I picked on him."

James admitted that The Rock was the total package, which scared him. So when he eventually emerged from his battle with addiction, The Rock wound up being one of the first people "Road Dogg" apologized to. "He was one of the guys I went to," he continued. And while James quipped that Johnson probably thought "Eff you, punk," that wasn't for him to know. "I was doing this so I could clean up my side of the street and then lay my head down at night."

Despite their past issues, the WWE Hall of Famer stressed "He was gracious as gracious could be...and looked me in the eye, and thanked me for saying that," which made such a difference to him. James has been quite candid about his substance abuse in the past, as well as relationships that became strained as a result. That said, he's happy to have buried those issues with The Rock. "I kind of went like 'Oh, you're just a egomaniac that was terrified of him.' I talked horrible to him."

