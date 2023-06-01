WWE NXT Talent Kale Dixon To Appear On The Bachelorette

A new season of "The Bachelorette" is set to kick off and fans of "WWE NXT Level Up" might see a familiar face on the ABC reality program.

According to the ABC website, this year's lineup of possible bachelors includes Caleb Balgaard, better known to WWE viewers as Kale Dixon. Dixon will be one of 25 bachelors competing for the heart and hand of 27-year-old Charity Lawson. According to the site, Dixon can't control himself around donuts and hopes to become certified in paragliding. The 20th season of the show is set to premiere on June 26.

Dixon made his WWE in-ring debut in January and has been a mainstay of "Level Up." Initially from Fenton, Michigan, he is a former baseball player at Southern Alabama University, with the company touting his recruitment in August of last year.

Dixon follows in the footsteps of former Ring of Honor Tag Team Champion Kenny King, who was a contestant on "The Bachelorette" in 2017 and compared the production of the long-running reality competition to a social experiment.

"By this point," the former Impact X Division Champion said, "they've got it down to a science, and it all comes down to casting."

While King did not win his season, fans called for him to possibly be the titular personality on a season of "The Bachelorette"'s companion show, "The Bachelor." King is hesitant to take such a central role on a show like "The Bachelor" citing what a big commitment the show can be.