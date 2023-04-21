Kenny King Responds To Fans Who Wanted Him To Be The Next Bachelor

Impact Wrestling's Kenny King has had a long in-ring career, but King is no stranger to other forms of media, either. The former X Division Champion appeared as a contestant on "The Bachelorette" in 2017 and "Bachelor in Paradise" the following year, in addition to several TV credits as a child actor in the 1990s. Appearing on "The Sessions with Renee Paquette," King responded to recent calls for him to be the next Bachelor on the long-running ABC reality series.

"It was crazy because it started, and then it got to a point where I was a little nervous," King said, regarding public outcry from fans who wanted him on the show. "Obviously, it was never going to happen. ... That could've been crazy. It's a huge commitment, it's a huge opportunity." The Impact star said he was humbled and felt honored by the fan campaign, despite never believing he would actually headline the series for a season.

"The thing about it is that it is a brilliantly done social experiment," King continued. "And, by this point, they've got it down to a science, and it all comes down to casting." The former "Tough Enough" contestant called the experience great, but also pointed out the difficulty of trying to form a real relationship with another person while 20 other men are also trying to do the same.

King can currently be seen on Impact Wrestling, where he most recently teamed with Bully Ray, Bryan Myers, Moose and Masha Slamovich in a match against Tommy Dreamer and a team of his allies at Impact Rebellion. In addition to that, King has teased that he hopes to return to ROH sometime in the near future, hinting that he has some unfinished business with ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli.

