Kenny King Wants Another Match Against Claudio Castagnoli, Interested In ROH Return

While ROH has been under the auspices of Tony Khan for a little over a year now, there's still a lot new about this incarnation, thanks to ROH only recently starting up weekly TV on their Honor Club subscription service. As such, many in wrestling are keeping an eye on the product, including current Impact star and former longtime ROH performer Kenny King. During an appearance on "The Sessions with Renee Paquette," King revealed he had been keeping tabs on the newest incarnation of ROH, and seemed quite open to the possibility of working there again should the stars align.

"I like what I see over there," King said. "I would kill for another chance to wrestle Claudio Castagnoli. He's always been one of my favorites. I like what they've got going on over there, and if there's an opportunity at some point to go over there, I definitely wouldn't be opposed to that, or any other wrestling opportunity for the next couple of years, while you still have me."

While King and Castagnoli never wrestled each other one-on-one in ROH before Castagnoli signed with WWE in 2011, the two faced off several times in tag team action, with Castagnoli and Kings of Wrestling partner Chris Hero battling King and All Night Express partner Rhett Titus in both regular tag and multi-man tag bouts. Their most notable encounter was at the ROH 9th Anniversary Show in February 2011, where Castagnoli and Hero defeated King and Titus to retain the ROH Tag Team Championship.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Sessions with Renee Paquette" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription