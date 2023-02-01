Kenny King Agrees To One-Year Contract

For at least one more year, former two-time TNA X Division Champion Kenny King is staying right where he's at. Adrian Hernandez of The Sporting Tribune and Las Vegas radio station 1140 AM The Bet helped reveal that King "agreed to terms and is re-signing" on a one-year deal with Impact Wrestling. His source? The former Honor No More member himself.

"The news is that your boy's staying put man," King told Hernandez. "I felt like I had a really good year in Impact Wrestling."

This is King's third stint with Impact. He renewed his contract almost one year to the day of his second return on February 3, 2022. King is best known for his time in Ring of Honor, which spanned over a decade between two separate stints. He is a former two-time ROH World Television Champion as well as a three-time ROH World Tag Team Champion. In recent years, he's turned down potential WWE opportunities citing their hectic travel schedule and the fact that he didn't want to be too far from his daughter for too long.

And as he continues with Impact, there are at least a few names King is hoping to meet in the ring. Two of the three just happen to have familiarity when it comes to the Impact World Championship picture.

"I feel like there's so many more things to do. there's so many more opponents that I've never even faced," he added.

Off the top of his head, those potential opponents include Josh Alexander – the current champ – and Moose – a former Impact World Champion – as well as Steve Maclin.

"That's just a short list of guys that I'm eyeing, I'm targeting, and I feel like we can make magic together."