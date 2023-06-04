Evan Husney Doesn't Think Anyone Saw The Plane Ride From Hell DSOTR Reaction Coming

Over the course of its four seasons, "Dark Side of the Ring" has never been afraid to tackle some of the seedier stories in the history of pro wrestling. But for all the topics they've covered, few have generated the reaction of their third season episode on the notorious "Plane Ride From Hell." The episode would lead to severe backlash towards Ric Flair due to the accusations made against him on the flight, as well as Tommy Dreamer, who made controversial comments defending Flair. Now, a few years removed from the episode, "Dark Side" co-creator Evan Husney was asked about the reaction to it in an appearance on "ComicBook Nation."

Husney admitted that no one, including himself and those involved, likely saw the reaction to the episode coming, but also stated that he and the "Dark Side" team weren't looking to put over or bury anyone, and were merely telling the story of the events. "For me, it kind of revealed a lot about the process of us as a documentary production, walking a line if you will, with the wrestling community," Husney said. "I think that in the wrestling world, there is kind of this very black or white sort of binary look at how wrestling is portrayed in media and in documentary form, or even in wrestling."

"It's like either you're putting somebody over, or you're burying them, and there's no in-between. I think folks, fans, wrestlers, etc., can get confused about the purpose of what we're trying to do, or other documentary series that cover wrestling. We're just trying to tell the story of what happened. It's not our job to put somebody over, or to bury anybody."

