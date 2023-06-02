Cagematch Changes Match Rating System To Combat 'Tribalism' Between WWE & AEW Fans

Over the last 22 years, CageMatch.net has risen to become a popular source for pro wrestling fans and pundits to access information on results, statistics, and other information. As with any site, though, some tweaks have to be made. Last year, Philip Kreikenbohm – one of Cagematch's founders – expressed his concern with the increasing amount of disruption to the database's rating system. Kreikenbohm noted that some fans will submit a "zero" or "one" rating after every AEW or WWE pay-per-view. While that issue was since been corrected, a larger one still remains.

Yesterday, Matt Macks, another co-founder, released an important update regarding Cagematch's rating system. Going forward, all match and event ratings will be made available at 12:00PM CET (Central European Time) the day following the event's broadcast date, or if an event was not broadcast, Cagematch will utilize the date of the event itself as the reference mark. This decision comes in an effort to curb "the rampant tribalism and reactionism after wrestling events," according to Macks.

While officials from WWE and AEW seem to have their own war going on, the ongoing battle between their fans has become a major problem for Cagematch administrators. "The online promotion wars have reached another zenith this past weekend with multiple WWE and AEW shows that saw the trolls of either side come out from under their bridges and scream at each other and us for apparently favouring one side over the other," Macks wrote.

Cagematch has made it clear that they do not boast favor to either side of the scale, but with the growing trend of fiery arguments and reactionary ratings from fans, they believe this change will help combat the tribalism.