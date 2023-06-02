FITE+ Adds Over 150 Hours Of NJPW Strong Content

Fans of NJPW STRONG will now be able to watch more than 158 hours of the pro wrestling program on the FITE+ streaming app, including the birth of the New Japan Cup USA, Mercedes Mone's championship-winning appearance at the recent Battle in the Valley, as well as episodes of "Capital Collision."

The Japanese wrestling promotion made the announcement Thursday in a press release. "We're excited for FITE+ subscribers to have access to this incredible library," NJPW of America said in a statement. "With global superstars like Mercedes Moné and Jon Moxley, NJPW favorites like Will Ospreay and Hiroshi Tanahashi and new stars created within STRONG like Fred Rosser and Tom Lawlor, fans are sure to enjoy hours of STRONG action on FITE+."

A monthly FITE+ subscription is currently $7.99 per month and $69.99 annually. The wrestling streaming service includes shows and events from promotions like Major League Wrestling, Game Changer Wrestling, Insane Championship Wrestling and more. The app also features boxing, MMA, grappling, and slap-fight promotions as well.

NJPW is also one of the marquee promotions on the app. The Japanese promotion made an effort to expand its product stateside with the debut of NJPW STRONG in August 2020, centered around its inaugural New Japan Cup USA tournament. The show remained on the air for several years before NJPW announced at the beginning of 2023 that the program would be taking on a "different form."

"#NJPWSTRONG will be rebuilt to adapt external and internal environments," NJPW President Takami Ohbari explained on Twitter back in January, adding that the pro wrestling brand would now "focus on 'quality' rather than quantity." Since then, the brand has continued to run shows in the United States but less frequently.