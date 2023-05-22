NJPW Strong Running Japan Shows This Summer

New Japan Pro-Wrestling's STRONG roster will be headed to Japan for the first time this summer for a two-night event. During last night's NJPW Resurgence 2023 pay-per-view, it was revealed that Independence Day will take place on July 4 and 5 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo. Both nights are set to air on NJPW World. All Elite Wrestling's Eddie Kingston, former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi, Fred Rosser, Rocky Romero, and Team Filthy's Tom Lawlor, J.R. Kratos, Royce Isaacs, and Jorel Nelson have been announced for the shows so far.

NJPW launched its United States brand STRONG in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. The first episode of "NJPW STRONG" aired that summer, with the New Japan Cup USA 2020 getting underway. The show would broadcast weekly on NJPW World and FITE TV up until this year. NJPW announced in January that all of their American events would air as pay-per-views under the STRONG banner, with a new "NJPW STRONG On Demand" series broadcasting those shows in four parts the following month on NJPW World. The Japanese promotion described the move as a "dual model" to give fans on a limited budget the opportunity to stay up to date with the action.

Various members of the STRONG roster performed last night at Resurgence 2023, including Rosser, who tasted defeat against Juice Robinson in a Street Fight — Robinson's wife and AEW's Toni Storm interfered in that match. Additionally, KENTA took back the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship from Hikuleo, while Willow Nightingale became the inaugural NJPW Strong Women's Champion. Meanwhile, Will Ospreay defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi to set up a clash with Lance Archer at Dominion to determine the next challenger for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship.