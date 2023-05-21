KENTA Wins The NJPW Strong Openweight Championship; Eddie Kingston Sends Message

Bullet Club member KENTA has regained his NJPW Strong Openweight Championship after he defeated former Bullet Club member Hikuleo at Sunday night's NJPW Resurgence event. Before losing the title, Hikuleo had defeated KENTA earlier this month at NJPW Wrestling Dontaku 2023.

Though after KENTA won the title, AEW-ROH star Eddie Kingston had appeared on screen and told him that he was "coming" for the NJPW Strong Openweight Championship once he returns from injury. Kingston is currently dealing with a hernia injury and underwent surgery on May 9.

Sunday night's event is taking place in Long Beach, California at the Walter Pyramid. The main event will crown the first-ever NJPW Strong Women's Champion.