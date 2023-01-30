NJPW Announces Branding And Streaming Changes For U.S. Events

After word emerged earlier this month that New Japan Pro-Wrestling had changes in store for the NJPW STRONG brand, the company has finally announced what fans can expect from their American branch going forward.

At this point, all NJPW events that take place in the United States — including pay-per-views — will fall under the NJPW STRONG umbrella. Previously, the STRONG name had been reserved for the company's American streaming series, while pay-per-view events had been held under the standard NJPW banner.

In addition, the previous "NJPW STRONG" weekly series will no longer exist as it once did. Instead, there will be "STRONG LIVE" and "STRONG On Demand." "STRONG LIVE" will consist of American pay-per-view events, such as the upcoming Battle in the Valley, which can be viewed either on FITE or through the NJPW World streaming service. Later on, starting in March, matches from these "STRONG LIVE" events will be broadcast weekly as "STRONG On Demand," which replaces what was "NJPW STRONG."

As a result, NJPW will no longer have a weekly taped show in the United States, instead holding major events a few times a year and then slowly putting the matches from those events up later to watch in a more digestible format for those who don't watch the pay-per-views.

NJPW star Hiroshi Tanahashi recently alluded to "NJPW STRONG" coming to an end and, while the company isn't framing it that way, it certainly seems to be pulling back on its American imprint, even as pandemic restrictions continue winding down in Japan and more talent return to the country.