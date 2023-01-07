Hiroshi Tanahashi Announces NJPW Strong Is Coming To An End Soon

NJPW star Hiroshi Tanahashi wrote about the future of NJPW Strong on his blog, "High-Fly."

"#NJPWSTRONG, which has been going on for over two years, will come to an end with this recording [NJPW Nemesis Tapings]. It seems that overseas tournaments will be announced in a different form in the future. Members of New Japan Pro-Wrestling World and strong viewers" wrote Tanahashi.

Tanahashi has had matches on the Strong brand, one of his most recent ones was in November 2022, for their Showdown tapings.

It's interesting to note that on December 24, NJPW President Takami Ohbari tweeted about the show and future changes.

"#njpwSTRONG will be rebuilt next year," tweeted Ohbari.

NJPW Strong made its debut in August 2020. The first episode, which aired on August 7, 2020, featured KENTA, Jeff Cobb, Tanga Loa, David Finlay, Chase Owens, Tama Tonga, Karl Fredericks, and Brody King. The weekly show aired on Saturdays and was available on both FITE and NJPW World.

The current Strong Openweight Champion is Fred Rosser, he's the only second NJPW star to be the champion. The first-ever champion was crowned in April 2021 and it was Tom Lawlor.

There are also Strong Openweight Tag Team Titles, that were created back in June 2022. The current champions are the Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin). The first champions were Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis).

The NJPW Nemesis tapings are today, January 7. The tapings are taking place in Hollywood, California at The Vermont Hollywood. Jay White, KENTA, Rocky Romero, Wheeler Yuta, Christopher Daniels, and Blake Christian are just a few stars that are at Saturday's event.