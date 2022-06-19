This week’s NJPW Strong is from the Collision tapings on May 15.

In the main event, Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Chris Dickinson. As noted, Tanahashi is set to face Jon Moxley at  AEW x NJPW “Forbidden Door” for the Interim AEW World Title on  Sunday, June 26.

Also during the show, former Impact star Jake Something made his NJPW Strong debut. He lost his debut match against Brody King.

Below are the full results for Strong:

* Royce Isaacs, Jorel Nelson, & JR Kratos defeated The DKC, Kevin Knight, & Alex Coughlin

* Ariya Daivari defeated Delirious

* Brody King defeated Jake Something

* Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Chris Dickinson

Strong airs on Saturday on FITE and NJPW World.

 

 

