This week’s NJPW Strong is from the Collision tapings on May 15.
In the main event, Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Chris Dickinson. As noted, Tanahashi is set to face Jon Moxley at AEW x NJPW “Forbidden Door” for the Interim AEW World Title on Sunday, June 26.
Also during the show, former Impact star Jake Something made his NJPW Strong debut. He lost his debut match against Brody King.
Below are the full results for Strong:
* Royce Isaacs, Jorel Nelson, & JR Kratos defeated The DKC, Kevin Knight, & Alex Coughlin
* Ariya Daivari defeated Delirious
* Brody King defeated Jake Something
* Hiroshi Tanahashi defeated Chris Dickinson
Delirious and Ariya Daivari are tying up in our second match of the evening!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/cKSGcHCg8n#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/l5yRSOv7y1
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 19, 2022
The master of misdirection, @rohdelirious connects!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/cKSGcHCg8n#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/3DLQjPOQlc
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 19, 2022
It’s the STRONG debut of @jakesomething_ as he faces @brodyxking now!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/cKSGcHCg8n#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/3uCWFQ24Ee
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 19, 2022
The Ace is back on STRONG! @tanahashi1_100 is here!
Can Tanahashi pick up a main event win before facing Jon Moxley at #AEWxNJPW #ForbiddenDoor?
Watch NOW: https://t.co/cKSGcHCg8n#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/PC4eebvbAa
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 19, 2022
Aces are High, but a Figure Four might see Tanahashi fold!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/cKSGcHCg8n#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/w7e7Ky4CWf
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 19, 2022
Slingblade!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/cKSGcHCg8n#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/eZbeiJJgon
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 19, 2022
Strong airs on Saturday on FITE and NJPW World.
Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]