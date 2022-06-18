One team is going to be draped in tag team title belts after AEW x NJPW “Forbidden Door” on Sunday, June 26.

It has been announced that a “winner takes all” match for both the ROH World Tag Team Championships and IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships has been added to the Pay-Per-View.

After weeks of brewing conflict between New Japan’s United Empire (Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb), Roppongi Vice (Trent Beretta & Rocky Romero), and FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler), it was revealed that the three teams will square off in a triple threat match at “Forbidden Door”. The winners of the match will walk away with both the ROH World Tag Team Championships and IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championships and will theoretically defend them on various AEW and NJPW shows going forward.

The first sign of conflict between the three teams occurred on the May 25, 2022 edition of AEW “Dynamite” when FTR was defending their ROH Tag Team Titles against Roppongi Vice. Cobb and Great-O-Khan stormed the ring and started demolishing everyone in sight. Before the segment ended, Cobb and Great-O-Khan sent both Harwood and Trent through tables on the outside of the ring. They then slid back into the ring and held the ROH Tag Titles over their heads, the first indication that they were chasing after the ROH Belts.

United Empire became the IWGP Tag Team Champions once again at NJPW “Dominion” on June 12 when they defeated former champions The Bullet Club (Bad Luck Fale & Chase Owens).

You can see the updated lineup for AEW x NJPW “Forbidden Door” below:

INTERIM AEW WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jon Moxley

AEW WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Toni Storm vs. Thunder Rosa (c)

IWGP UNITED STATES CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Orange Cassidy vs. Will Ospreay (c)

AEW ALL-ATLANTIC CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH

Miro vs. Pac vs. TBD vs. TBD

WINNER TAKES ALL MATCH FOR IWGP & RING OF HONOR TAG TEAM CHAMPIONSHIPS

Jeff Cobb & Great-O-Khan (c) vs. FTR (c) vs. Roppongi Vice

Chris Jericho, Minoru Suzuki & Sammy Guevara vs. Eddie Kingston, Shota Umino & Wheeler Yuta

