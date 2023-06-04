Lacey Evans Fires Back At Sgt. Slaughter's Daughter Over Twitter Criticism

Lacey Evans returned to action on the June 2 episode of "WWE SmackDown," losing to Zelina Vega in a Money in the Bank qualifier match. However, while she failed to walk away with the victory on the night, Evans' militaristic ring gear captured some people's attention, including the daughter of Sgt. Slaughter.

Evans sported a camouflage outfit with a hat that was somewhat reminiscent of the attire Slaughter wore during his heyday in WWE. Furthermore, the Hall of Famer's daughter noticed the similarities between her dad's and Evans' gear, and she proceeded to call out the "SmackDown" Superstar on Twitter.

"No. This is NOT okay. @WWE Who the f**K does @LaceyEvansWWE think she is?!? There's only 1 @_SgtSlaughter, there's only 1 Slaughter Daughter, and she's just a poser," she wrote.

Evans was quick to respond with a tweet of her own, in which she praised the Hall of Famer before challenging his daughter to a fight. "Your daddy's biggest fan. A United States Marine. And a bad Mfer," Evans wrote followed by an American flag emoji. "[Y]ou know who I am. And where to find me."

It remains to be seen if Slaughter's daughter will accept Evans' challenge, but the "SmackDown" star certainly isn't short on potential opponents to face now that she's back. In addition to getting into the aforementioned spat on social media, she's discussed having some unfinished business with Vega. Evans took to Twitter earlier and accused the Latino World Order member of cheating while demanding a rematch, suggesting that their feud isn't over.