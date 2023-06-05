WWE Raw Preview (6/5): Seth Rollins Defends World Heavyweight Title

Seth "Freakin" Rollins is set to defend the World Heavyweight Championship for the first time tonight on "WWE Raw" at the XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut. "The Visionary" — who defeated AJ Styles at Night of Champions to capture the new world title belt — will put the gold on the line against The Judgment Day's Damian Priest after issuing an open challenge on social media. Rollins pointed out in his post that it will be the first time a WWE world championship has been defended on the Monday night show since November 2021.

More Money in the Bank qualifying matches will occur on this evening's broadcast, with Becky Lynch taking on Sonya Deville, while recent "Raw" arrival Zoey Stark goes up against veteran Natalya. The winners of those two bouts will join Zelina Vega in this year's women's briefcase ladder match, which will take place at Money in the Bank on July 1 at the O2 Arena in London, England.

And lastly, two-time WWE Champion The Miz will welcome 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes to his "Miz TV" talk show later. "The American Nightmare" issued an open challenge to Brock Lesnar on last week's show, with the pair currently holding a victory over one another — Rhodes defeated "The Beast" at Backlash, while Lesnar emerged victorious at Night of Champions. Rhodes — who is still dealing with a broken arm following an attack from Lesnar prior to Night of Champions — is expected to discuss "The Beast" when he joins Miz in the ring tonight. It's been reported that Rhodes and Lesnar will battle again at SummerSlam in August.