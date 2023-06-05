Brock Lesnar & Cody Rhodes' Third Match Reportedly Scheduled For Upcoming WWE PLE

Brock Lesnar and Cody Rhodes will reportedly collide for a third time this summer. According to "Wrestling Observer Radio," Lesnar vs. Rhodes is penciled in for SummerSlam on August 5. In their first-ever in-ring meeting at Backlash, "The American Nightmare" picked up the victory after turning Lesnar's Kimura Lock into a pin. The pair battled again at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, with "The Beast" emerging victorious after Rhodes passed out while in the Kimura Lock.

Lesnar and Rhodes' feud began on the first episode of "WWE Raw" following WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, California — Lesnar had overcome Omos at "The Show of Shows," while 2023 men's Royal Rumble winner Rhodes failed to take the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns. "The Beast" was set to team up with "The American Nightmare" against Reigns and Solo Sikoa on April 3, but Lesnar attacked Rhodes before the match got underway. Lesnar has yet to explain why he took out Rhodes that evening.

Rhodes issued an open challenge to Lesnar last week on "Raw," with the former WWE Intercontinental Champion — who stood in the ring still with a broken arm following a backstage assault from Lesnar prior to Night of Champions — saying he was ready to fight the former WWE Champion at any time. Rhodes said if Lesnar didn't accept his challenge, then it would be clear that "The Beast" is afraid of him. It's currently unknown when Lesnar is set to appear on WWE programming next.