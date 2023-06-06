Konnan Comments On Possibility Of WWE Expanding With NXT Mexico

For years, WWE has eyed down the goal of expanding its pro wrestling product worldwide, mimicking the days of territories on a global scale and all under the company's banner. In 2018, the company made arguably its biggest public leap towards that goal, launching "NXT UK" in the United Kingdom, aiming to stake its flag in that part of the world. The attempt at building a localized brand – which folded in 2022 – proved divisive, with some wrestlers saying it elevated the local scene in the U.K. and others saying it left the independents there ravaged.

Last year, Shawn Michaels told reporters on a media call that there have been talks about expanding "NXT" to Japan and Mexico in ways similar to how the company attempted to expand in the U.K. More recently, Nick Khan brought up the idea of creating an "NXT" branch in Mexico where wrestlers could potentially hone in on the Lucha Libre style. And Konnan, the Cuban-born, retired pro wrestler, and longtime AAA booker, thinks that's a good idea.

"Well, he's smart, boy," Konnan said during a recent mailbag segment of his "K100" podcast.