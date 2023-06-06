Konnan Comments On Possibility Of WWE Expanding With NXT Mexico
For years, WWE has eyed down the goal of expanding its pro wrestling product worldwide, mimicking the days of territories on a global scale and all under the company's banner. In 2018, the company made arguably its biggest public leap towards that goal, launching "NXT UK" in the United Kingdom, aiming to stake its flag in that part of the world. The attempt at building a localized brand – which folded in 2022 – proved divisive, with some wrestlers saying it elevated the local scene in the U.K. and others saying it left the independents there ravaged.
Last year, Shawn Michaels told reporters on a media call that there have been talks about expanding "NXT" to Japan and Mexico in ways similar to how the company attempted to expand in the U.K. More recently, Nick Khan brought up the idea of creating an "NXT" branch in Mexico where wrestlers could potentially hone in on the Lucha Libre style. And Konnan, the Cuban-born, retired pro wrestler, and longtime AAA booker, thinks that's a good idea.
"Well, he's smart, boy," Konnan said during a recent mailbag segment of his "K100" podcast.
Growing Popularity Of Lucha Libre
Konnan said because the Latino population is continuing to grow in the United States, he believes the wrestling world would be wise to curate an individual show towards the population's culture via Lucha Libra-style wrestling. Konnan recalled wrestling for Canada's Stampede Wrestling promotion in the 1990s and finding that no one in the crowd appreciated his Lucha style. He then reflected on a more recent appearance as proof that a lot has changed since those days.
"Before I even came out, the whole crowd was chanting Lucha! Lucha! because it's everywhere now."
In the past, Konnan has discussed how WWE has become "way better" regarding representations of different cultures in its programming. He feels adding a Mexico branch of "NXT" would be good for both WWE and the Latino community.
