Alexander Wolfe Responds To Fans Saying NXT UK Hurt Indies
It's been over a year and a half since Axel Tischer (formerly known as Alexander Wolfe) was released from his WWE contract, but he does not appear to hold much, if any, ill will towards the company.
"Ten Count" released a new interview with Tischer dealing with various topics, including the criticisms of the now-defunct "NXT UK" brand and the announced replacement "NXT Europe" and what effect it's had and will have on the region's independent scene.
"[WWE] want[s] to get newer talents into that system," Tischer explained. "They want to put out talent that is well-trained in a safe environment, in a professional environment, just to perform and deliver for people who want to love wrestling. People don't understand that. They've been mad about WWE, that they put out 'NXT UK.' How dare they [make it so that] everybody [has no problems] paying their rent, and make it possible to make a nice living and feed their families in a safe environment. Where they get treated well, where they have a physical therapist, and have everything that some promotions will never have. Also, they work in a safe environment where they do not get bullied or harassed, or whatever, because #SpeakingOut taught us everything, that England was a little bit naughty. So in that case? 'F' those guys, because [they're] jealous motherf**kers."
The #SpeakingOut movement began with a series of tweets in June 2020 accusing dozens of pro wrestlers and non-wrestling personnel of various forms of sexual misconduct, intimate partner violence, and bullying. The British scene was hit particularly hard. Of the "NXT UK" wrestlers accused, only Ligero and Travis Banks, both of whom admitted wrongdoing, were fired by WWE.
NXT Europe 'will rattle the business'
Tischer added that he thinks the addition of regional international developmental brands for WWE is simply healthy competition for the promoters in the countries where WWE sets up shop.
"I believe it will also rattle the business a bit, because I believe a lot of guys are set there to get a chance to try out, maybe, hopefully, make it possible to get hired and get [a] contract and make a living out of that," he said. "But also it means that a lot of people, they have to step up because a lot of promotions will lose their top talents, of course. But then they have to be smart about it, just put some new people in [their] place."
"Healthy competition is good for business, and that's healthy competition," Tischer continued. "You do not really want to compete with 'NXT Europe' because you do not have the finances for that. But also, the healthy competition is, 'OK, you want to take my top guy? You want to sign them? Good for them! He's from us! Good luck! We're happy for you! Congratulations! By the way, we have this guy, who proved so much that now we push him to the moon for our company and he will be the next main eventer. And then his spot will [be taken by] someone else what was underneath him.'"
Tischer was released by WWE as part of a batch of "NXT" cuts in May 2021, one of several rounds of mass releases that year. He's primarily wrestled on the German indie scene for Westside Xtreme Wrestling and the German Wrestling Federation since then.