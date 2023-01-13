Alexander Wolfe Responds To Fans Saying NXT UK Hurt Indies

It's been over a year and a half since Axel Tischer (formerly known as Alexander Wolfe) was released from his WWE contract, but he does not appear to hold much, if any, ill will towards the company.

"Ten Count" released a new interview with Tischer dealing with various topics, including the criticisms of the now-defunct "NXT UK" brand and the announced replacement "NXT Europe" and what effect it's had and will have on the region's independent scene.

"[WWE] want[s] to get newer talents into that system," Tischer explained. "They want to put out talent that is well-trained in a safe environment, in a professional environment, just to perform and deliver for people who want to love wrestling. People don't understand that. They've been mad about WWE, that they put out 'NXT UK.' How dare they [make it so that] everybody [has no problems] paying their rent, and make it possible to make a nice living and feed their families in a safe environment. Where they get treated well, where they have a physical therapist, and have everything that some promotions will never have. Also, they work in a safe environment where they do not get bullied or harassed, or whatever, because #SpeakingOut taught us everything, that England was a little bit naughty. So in that case? 'F' those guys, because [they're] jealous motherf**kers."

The #SpeakingOut movement began with a series of tweets in June 2020 accusing dozens of pro wrestlers and non-wrestling personnel of various forms of sexual misconduct, intimate partner violence, and bullying. The British scene was hit particularly hard. Of the "NXT UK" wrestlers accused, only Ligero and Travis Banks, both of whom admitted wrongdoing, were fired by WWE.