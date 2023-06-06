Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, CM Punk Among Bret Hart's Dream Opponents

Bret Hart had a long and legendary career, but the WWE Hall of Famer still has wrestlers of the past and present that he wishes he could tangle with.

"There's so many," Hart told the "Johnny I Pro Show" when asked about his dream matches. "I would love to wrestle Sweet Daddy Siki because he's my hero. That or Abdullah [The Butcher]."

As far as the wrestlers of the current era, Hart has a lengthy list of dream matches.

"I would love to wrestle Brock Lesnar. I would love to wrestle Roman Reigns. I would love to put John Cena in the Sharpshooter. I just know that when I was the American-bashing Canadian, John Cena would've been the perfect American. We could've danced for a long time."

However, the list doesn't end at the 16-time world champion.

"CM Punk, Daniel Bryan are also two of my favorites," Hart continued. "And also one of the greatest – maybe the greatest wrestler of all time that people often forget about ... is Rey Mysterio."

Despite crossing paths in the WCW locker room, Hart never got a chance to wrestle the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion and it clearly sticks in Hart's mind.

"I wish I could've had one match with Rey Mysterio," Hart confessed. "He's one of my favorites and always a class act. Very few wrestlers have the respect I have for Rey Mysterio."

Hart retired in 2000, following an errant kick from Goldberg in the main event of WCW Starrcade 1999. He returned for a match with Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 26 and has not wrestled since.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Johnny I Pro Show" with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.