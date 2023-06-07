Mick Foley Says He's The Only Guy In WWE History Billed As Shorter Than He Really Is

Lying about a wrestler's size has historically been par for the course in WWE. Though wrestlers were billed as being bigger than they were, that wasn't the case when it came to WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley.

On a recent "Foley Is Pod" podcast, "The Hardcore Legend" provided insight into how his weight and height were handled when he began wrestling for WWE.

"Well, I was a legit 6 feet 4 inches, right?" he said. "But they usually just announced your weight. And I think at the time of my first match, I was 220."

During the early days, Foley recalled being lighter and credited Shane Douglas for helping him with his diet, which included providing guidance when Foley didn't have much to eat. The WWE legend stated that he was never made to look too imposing.

"I think in the history of WWF, WWE, I'm the only guy to come in being billed as being shorter than he is," he said.

He recalled how it was the Mankind character where he was specially made to look shorter. Whether it was against Triple H — who in reality was of a similar height — or somebody much bigger like The Undertaker, his posture gave off the impression of a significantly smaller individual.

"Especially when I first came to WWE, I had lifts put into my boots. And it felt pretty powerful to be 6 feet 7 inches or so," Foley recalled. "Then I realized, 'Hold on a second, if they wanted a guy who was 6 feet 7 inches, there are a lot of guys like that. They're hiring me to get into The Undertaker's head.'"

