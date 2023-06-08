Bruce Prichard On Ken Shamrock's Potential In WWE

While it's almost common for wrestlers and MMA fighters to crossover these days, Ken Shamrock was among the first to do so back in the '90s, originally training as a wrestler, then becoming an MMA star before returning to wrestling in the late '90s.

That, along with his "World's Most Dangerous Man" moniker, helped Shamrock stand out during a brief, but eventful two-year run in WWE, which saw him win the 1998 King of the Ring and the Intercontinental and Tag Team Championships.

One thing Shamrock never did while in WWE, however, was win the WWE Championship, a topic that Bruce Prichard spoke about in the most recent episode of "Something To Wrestle." Prichard was complimentary of Shamrock, especially his athletic ability and charisma, and believes his run in WWE was successful enough even without a world title run. He did admit, however, that Shamrock was someone who could've carried the title if the situation called for it.

"I think yeah, you definitely could have," Prichard said. "Absolutely, I think that Ken would've been in that conversation. But again, it was very, very crowded at the top, very competitive, and not everybody can be there at the same time."

The main event competition during Shamrock's run in WWE was stiff, with the likes of Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, The Rock, The Undertaker, and especially "Stone Cold" Steve Austin all taking up real estate at the top of the card at various points from 1997 through 1999. Shamrock challenged for the WWE Championship a handful of times, though he eventually won the NWA World Heavyweight title while in TNA in 2002.

Prichard also believes Shamrock is worthy of the WWE Hall of Fame.

