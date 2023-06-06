WREMIX Launches First Free, Ad-Supported All-Wrestling Streaming Service

Streamstak has launched a new free video platform for wrestling fans — WREMIX. It was announced on Tuesday afternoon via a press release that WREMIX is considered the world's first "all-wrestling Free-Ad Supported TV platform."

The channel will be showcasing more than 500 hours of wrestling content from several promotions, including DEFY Wrestling, ULTRA, and ENJOY. WREMIX will air the broadcast premiere of DEFY: Your Nightmare on June 22 at 8 PM ET. The event will feature 17-year-old indie sensation and AEW performer Nick Wayne defending the DEFY World Championship against New Japan Pro-Wrestling star KENTA. Wayne became the champion on April 8 at DEFY: The Realest after he defeated AEW star Swerve Strickland.

DEFY: Your Nightmare took place on Saturday, June 3, in Seattle, Washington at the historic Washington Hall building. Along with the world title main event match, Vert Vixen defended the DEFY Women's Title against Shazza McKenzie, Christopher Daniels faced Artemis Spencer, and GCW regular Allie Katch was in action against Nicole Matthews.

Other sports channels powered by Streamstak include Boxing TV, The Rugby Network, Jai-Alai TV, and the WFA (Women's Football Alliance). Streamstak is a subsidiary of Triple-B Media, which was co-founded by two former ESPN employees, Brendan Canning and Anthony Bailey in May 2021.