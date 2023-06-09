Bull Buchanan Explains His WWE Main Roster Gimmick That Never Was
Dan Spivey's "Waylon Mercy" gimmick is oft remembered as a precursor to what Bray Wyatt would eventually bring to the table in WWE. The character was extremely short-lived, debuting and ending in 1995 with Spivey's retirement.
Before the gimmick found new life in Wyatt, it was briefly considered as an idea for Bull Buchanan in 2001.
On an episode of "Developmentally Speaking," Buchanan explained why the gimmick never got to TV.
"I always loved the movie 'Cape Fear,' and I loved the Waylon Mercy gimmick. And I never understood why it didn't get a better run. Once I got into the business, I understood. I think Danny had some nagging injuries and he just wasn't worth it," he said. "When [Right to Censor] was coming to an end I'd start hitting it around to the guys. I would throw ideas at Michael Hayes. Hayes was always great. I could always trust him to shoot straight with me. I told him about it and he said, 'Well, yeah I think it's a good idea. Just ask Vince.'"
OVW and Jim Cornette's Influence
Bull Buchanan said he got the idea to Vince McMahon's ear, and later heard from Shane McMahon that Vince loved the idea and saw it as a "home run." Eventually, Buchanan took the idea to Ohio Valley Wrestling, WWE's developmental territory at the time, where he tweaked the idea with Jim Cornette.
"[Cornette] came up with an angle where I was stalking David Flair and I stole his dog out of his apartment and stuck him out in the middle of a cornfield [...] It was great stuff," Buchanan said.
After some more time in OVW, stalking and feuding with the likes of Flash Flanagan and Doug Basham, Buchanan made his way back to WWE's main roster. However, he noted that at the time, he was primarily working house shows and dark matches, before receiving a pitch to put him back on TV as Jamie Noble's cousin.
Paul Heyman and B²
"Stephanie told me about it. I think she said it was Hunter's idea of having me as Jamie Noble's cousin. I loved that idea because I love Jamie Noble and I knew Nidia," said Bull Buchanan.
The idea was ready to move forward to "WWE SmackDown," which at the time had Paul Heyman running the show. However, before Buchanan and his Waylon Mercy gimmick could make it to TV as Noble's cousin, Heyman slowed things down.
"He just felt like [...] I would be the third wheel. He came up with the 'B²' idea. I think the Waylon Mercy thing kind of morphed into what was going to be Jamie Noble's cousin," Buchanan said. "Looking back on it, I can see that happening. Jamie and Nidia had such a strong dynamic going. I could see where I could have been, 'Oh yeah, and that guy too."
