Bull Buchanan Explains His WWE Main Roster Gimmick That Never Was

Dan Spivey's "Waylon Mercy" gimmick is oft remembered as a precursor to what Bray Wyatt would eventually bring to the table in WWE. The character was extremely short-lived, debuting and ending in 1995 with Spivey's retirement.

Before the gimmick found new life in Wyatt, it was briefly considered as an idea for Bull Buchanan in 2001.

On an episode of "Developmentally Speaking," Buchanan explained why the gimmick never got to TV.

"I always loved the movie 'Cape Fear,' and I loved the Waylon Mercy gimmick. And I never understood why it didn't get a better run. Once I got into the business, I understood. I think Danny had some nagging injuries and he just wasn't worth it," he said. "When [Right to Censor] was coming to an end I'd start hitting it around to the guys. I would throw ideas at Michael Hayes. Hayes was always great. I could always trust him to shoot straight with me. I told him about it and he said, 'Well, yeah I think it's a good idea. Just ask Vince.'"