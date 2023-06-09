Jake The Snake Roberts Says WWE Legend Became Full Of Himself When He Got The Title

Jake "The Snake" Roberts and "The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels were notorious for their partying ways during their professional wrestling careers. But according to Roberts, on a new episode of "The Snake Pit," the two wrestlers never crossed paths much, mainly due to HBK's personality issues.

"I never partied around much with Shawn," Roberts explained. "I seen him in the locker room and that was about it. We made a few car trips together, used to be okay in the beginning. Later on, he seemed to be full of himself." The Hall of Famer said that Michaels's ascent to the top of WWE created a huge ego problem that made him difficult to be around.

"Once he started getting a push, brother, oh brother," Roberts quipped. He went on to mention that he didn't even say hello to Michaels at Roberts' WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2014, despite the two having a shared friend in the late Scott Hall.

He stated that he and Michaels don't have much in common. "He doesn't roll with the people I roll with," Roberts concluded.

Roberts has been outspoken about how little he respected Michaels as a champion, lumping him and Bret "Hitman" Hart together in a generation that didn't understand the psychology of selling. "He just wasn't a champion to me," Roberts said. "There, I said it. Neither one of them [were]."

This news is no surprise considering the number of wrestlers who had heat with Shawn Michaels over the course of the divisive superstar's career.