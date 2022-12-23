Wrestlers Who Had Heat With Shawn Michaels

"The Heartbreak Kid" Shawn Michaels thinks he's cute. He knows he's sexy and has the heat that really moves 'em ... Wait, that's not how the theme song goes, but it should be!

HBK is widely regarded as one of the greatest in-ring performers of all time, and he has a decorated career to back up his claims as The Showstopper, The Main Event, and The Icon. Simultaneously, he's also one of the most controversial superstars in pro wrestling history, whose purported backstage behavior rubbed people the wrong way and attracted some nuclear heat in the process.

Michaels was renowned for lying down for nobody, so it's unsurprising to learn he contributed his fair share to the friction between himself and his peers. In some instances, time heals old wounds and fractured relationships have been repaired, such as his notorious, long-running feud with his main rival, Bret "The Hitman" Hart, which, after more than a decade, came to an end. While in other cases, there are still some pro wrestlers holding onto grudges like they're the last bag of fresh bagels in the zombie apocalypse. Nonetheless, let's take a look at all the wrestlers who made Michaels lose his famous smile over the years.